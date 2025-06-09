Decoding Team India's top order options ahead of England Tests
What's the story
Finalizing the top order would be among Team India's key concerns ahead of the upcoming five-Test series against hosts England, starting June 20.
Several reports have revealed that India's new Test captain Shubman Gill, who was the team's incumbent number three, will now move to four following Virat Kohli's retirement.
This leaves the team to choose from KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan, and Abhimanyu Easwaran for the top three.
Here we decode their top-order options.
Unofficial Tests
Importance of unofficial Tests
Ahead of the Test series, India A are playing two unofficial Tests against England Lions to hone their preparations.
Besides Sudharsan, all the aforementioned top-order batters are featuring in this series.
The returns of these series could help the team management finalize the top three.
While the likes of Rahul and Nair have impressed, Jaiswal and Easwaran have blown hot and cold.
Jaiswal
Jaiswal's spot safe despite failures
Jaiswal, who is set to play his maiden Test series in England, managed scores worth 24, 64, 17, and 5 in the official Tests.
Though these numbers aren't impressive, the southpaw is a certain starter due to his brilliant Test record.
He averages 52.88 across 19 Tests as he has fared well across all conditions, including the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
Rahul
Rahul to compliment Jaiswal
Rahul, who smashed 116 for India A in the 1st innings of the second unofficial Test, followed it up with a knock of 51.
He did not feature in the first game. These knocks should be enough for Rahul to continue as India's Test opener.
The 33-year-old, who boasts over 3,200 Test runs, owns two Test tons while opening in England.
He also fared well in the 2024-25 BGT.
Nair
Will Karun Nair return to the XI?
Nair's brilliant double-hundred in the first unofficial Test bolstered his chances of selection for the first Test against England.
The veteran, who last played for India in 2017, showcased a wide range of strokes including cuts, upper cuts, steers, and punched drives.
He further made 40 and 15 in the second game. As he also had a dream Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season for Vidarbha, the batter is all but likely to pip Sudharsan and Easwaran for the number three spot.
Easwaran
Will Abhimanyu Easwaran get a chance?
Easwaran, who is leading India A, has recorded scores worth 11, 80, 8, 68 in the unofficial Tests.
His preceding FC assignment was a couple of unofficial Tests against Australia A Down Under last year.
He batted four times in that series and recorded scores worth: 0, 17, 7, & 12.
These returns certainly do not help Easwaran push his case for a Test debut and that too in foreign conditions.
Prospect
Will Easwaran be the first-choice back-up?
In case, one of India's first-choice top three gets injured, Easwaran will have to fight with Sudharsan to get a spot.
Though the latter has just 29 FC games under his belt, he impressed one and all during his Orange Cap run in IPL 2024.
Hence, Easwaran might witness yet another series from the benches.
Notably, Sudharsan is also uncapped in Tests and Nair's recent double-hundred has seemingly put the southpaw behind in the pecking order.