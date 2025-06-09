What's the story

Finalizing the top order would be among Team India's key concerns ahead of the upcoming five-Test series against hosts England, starting June 20.

Several reports have revealed that India's new Test captain Shubman Gill, who was the team's incumbent number three, will now move to four following Virat Kohli's retirement.

This leaves the team to choose from KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan, and Abhimanyu Easwaran for the top three.

Here we decode their top-order options.