What's the story

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the revival of its IPL-style T20 league for women cricketers.

The decision was made during the association's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Vijayawada on Sunday, June 8.

The ACA had previously hosted a three-team league called the Andhra Women's T20 League, but it was discontinued last year.

This time, however, it is looking to expand to four teams and hold it separately from the men's six-team Andhra Premier League.