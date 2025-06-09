ACA to relaunch WT20 league with Mithali Raj as convenor
What's the story
The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the revival of its IPL-style T20 league for women cricketers.
The decision was made during the association's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Vijayawada on Sunday, June 8.
The ACA had previously hosted a three-team league called the Andhra Women's T20 League, but it was discontinued last year.
This time, however, it is looking to expand to four teams and hold it separately from the men's six-team Andhra Premier League.
Expansion strategy
Two separate leagues announced
As per the plans, the inaugural season of the Men's APL will be held from June 22 to July 3 at Visakhapatnam's YSR ACA-VDA Stadium.
The Women's APL league matches will be conducted in Vizianagaram with the final in Visakhapatnam.
While the men's league will feature six teams, the women's league will have four teams competing in it.
Information
Details of the two leagues
The men's APL will feature a total of 19 matches, with two games scheduled every day. Similarly, the women's league will also have two matches per day, but its final is scheduled during daytime on July 3 in Visakhapatnam.
Leadership roles
Committee with only female members
As mentioned, Mithali Raj, the legendary India Women captain, is the convenor of women's cricket in Andhra Pradesh.
The ACA will soon form a dedicated committee for women's cricket and a selection committee with only female members.
As per The Hindu, ACA treasurer SR Gopinath Reddy said that the APL is aimed at providing a platform for players to showcase their talent.