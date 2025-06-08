What's the story

England's women's team spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, has decided to take a break from domestic cricket.

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner is taking this time off to focus on her well-being and manage a minor quad injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that while Ecclestone will not be participating in the ongoing series against West Indies, she is still available for selection for the upcoming India series.