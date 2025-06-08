Sophie Ecclestone takes break from cricket to focus on well-being
What's the story
England's women's team spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, has decided to take a break from domestic cricket.
The 26-year-old left-arm spinner is taking this time off to focus on her well-being and manage a minor quad injury.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that while Ecclestone will not be participating in the ongoing series against West Indies, she is still available for selection for the upcoming India series.
Coach's backing
Charlotte Edwards backs Ecclestone's decision to take a break
Charlotte Edwards, the new head coach of the England women's team, has backed Ecclestone's decision to take a break.
She said, "Sophie has been managing a quad niggle over the past week but more importantly she wants to take a step back from cricket for a short period to look after herself."
Edwards added that they all agree that this break could be beneficial for Ecclestone's well-being.
Career update
Ecclestone is England's leading wicket-taker
Despite her recent injury woes, Ecclestone has been in good form. She took 14 wickets in eight matches across formats, including a four-wicket haul against Surrey in the T20 Women's County Cup final.
The left-arm spinner has also been an asset for England with 297 wickets from 177 matches and seven four-wicket hauls.
She also plays for UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL).
Upcoming series
India's tour of England starts June 28
India's tour of England will begin on June 28 with the first T20I at The Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
This will be followed by an ODI series starting July 16 in Southampton.
Despite missing the ongoing West Indies series, Ecclestone remains a key player for England and could make her return for the India series if she feels fit enough after her break.