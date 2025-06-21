Multiple Indian batters with centuries on Day 1 of tour
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill made history by scoring centuries on Day 1 of India's Test series opener against England at Headingley in Leeds. Their achievement puts them in an exclusive group of batsmen who have scored centuries on the opening day of a Test tour. Here we decode the instances of multiple Indian batters scoring hundreds on Day 1 of an away tour.
#3
Jaiswal & Gill vs England in 2025
Jaiswal formed a strong opening partnership of 91 runs with KL Rahul in the aforementioned Headingley Test. The southpaw eventually scored a century off 144 balls before falling for 101. Gill, who debuted as India's Test captain in this match, made his mark by scoring a century during the final session. He returned unbeaten on 127* as India ended Day at 359/3.
#2
Dhawan & Pujara vs SL in 2017
Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara both scored centuries on Day 1 in of the 2017 Galle Test against Sri Lanka. Though India opener Abhinav Mukund early, Dhawan and Pujara tormented the home team with a monstrous 253-run stand second-wicket partnership. While Dhawan perished for 190, Pujara returned unbeaten on 144* at stumps. India later won by 304 runs.
#1
Tendulkar & Sehwag vs SA in 2001
Despite being reduced to 68/4 in the 2001 Bloemfontein Test against South Africa, India finished Day 1 at 372/7 thanks to Sachin Tendulkar (155) and Virender Sehwag (105). The duo was hence the first Indian pair to accomplish this milestone. Tendulkar and Sehwag added 220 runs for the fifth wicket as India eventually finished at 379/10. Despite their stellar efforts, SA won this contest.