Multiple Indian batters with centuries on Day 1 of tour

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill made history by scoring centuries on Day 1 of India's Test series opener against England at Headingley in Leeds. Their achievement puts them in an exclusive group of batsmen who have scored centuries on the opening day of a Test tour. Here we decode the instances of multiple Indian batters scoring hundreds on Day 1 of an away tour.

#3 Jaiswal & Gill vs England in 2025 Jaiswal formed a strong opening partnership of 91 runs with KL Rahul in the aforementioned Headingley Test. The southpaw eventually scored a century off 144 balls before falling for 101. Gill, who debuted as India's Test captain in this match, made his mark by scoring a century during the final session. He returned unbeaten on 127* as India ended Day at 359/3.

#2 Dhawan & Pujara vs SL in 2017 Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara both scored centuries on Day 1 in of the 2017 Galle Test against Sri Lanka. Though India opener Abhinav Mukund early, Dhawan and Pujara tormented the home team with a monstrous 253-run stand second-wicket partnership. While Dhawan perished for 190, Pujara returned unbeaten on 144* at stumps. India later won by 304 runs.