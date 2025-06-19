What's the story

After conceding 495 in the first innings, Sri Lanka fought back against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Galle.

The hosts restricted Bangladesh and reduced the deficit thereafter with splendid batting performances.

Opener Pathum Nissanka led the charge with an incredible 187. Dinesh Chandimal also scored a defiant half-century.

Bangladesh took the new ball as SL were 368/4 by stumps.