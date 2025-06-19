1st Test: Pathum Nissanka leads SL's fightback against Bangladesh
What's the story
After conceding 495 in the first innings, Sri Lanka fought back against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Galle.
The hosts restricted Bangladesh and reduced the deficit thereafter with splendid batting performances.
Opener Pathum Nissanka led the charge with an incredible 187. Dinesh Chandimal also scored a defiant half-century.
Bangladesh took the new ball as SL were 368/4 by stumps.
Summary
Summary of Day 3
Bangladesh, who suffered a middle-order collapse late on Day 2, resumed at their overnight score of 484/9.
Asitha Fernando quickly wrapped up the innings by dismissing Nahid Rana.
SL had a 47-run opening stand before Lahiru Udara departed. The likes of Nissanka, Chandimal, and Angelo Mathews helped the Lankans close in on 300.
Kamindu Mendis (37*) and Dhananjaya de Silva (17*) returned unbeaten.
Nissanka
Nissanka slams counter-attacking ton
Nissanka started well for SL, adding a 47-run opening stand with Udara.
He then joined forces with Chandimal and bulit a partnership worth 157 runs. He raced to his ton off 136 balls in the post-lunch session.
Nissanka accelerated after tea, with Mathews joining him. However, he succumbed to the new ball.
The star opener scored a 256-ball 187 before falling to Hasan Mahmud.
Information
Nissanka's highest Test score
This was the first instance of Nissanka touching the 150-run mark in Test cricket. Before the Galle Test, his highest scored was an unbeaten 127 that came against England at The Oval last year. It resulted in SL's eight-wicket win.
Milestone
Nissanka gets to 1,000 Test runs
Nissanka now has three tons in Test cricket. His tally also includes seven half-centuries.
Notably, the Lankan opener slammed his maiden Test ton at home, with two of those coming overseas.
In 17 Tests, Nissanka has raced past 1,000 runs. He now owns 1,123 runs at an average of 41.59.
Notably, 580 of his Test runs have come away from home.
Chandimal
A cautious knock from Chandimal
Chandimal joined Nissanka in the 13th over.
The former played cautiously from the outset, with Nissanka finding occasional boundaries. They batted together for the next 39 overs.
While Nissanka completed his ton, Chandimal got to a defiant half-century. The latter was dismissed by Nayeem Hasan shortly after SL reached 200.
Chandimal departed for a 119-ball 54 (4 fours).
Record
Chandimal slams his 10th fifty-plus score against Bangladesh
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chandimal registered his 10th fifty-plus score against Bangladesh in Test cricket. Five of those scores were converted into a ton.
In 13 Tests against Bangladesh, the Lankan batter has racked up 1,060 runs at an average of 66.25.
No other side has conceded more than 1,000 runs against Chandimal in the format. Chandimal owns 988 Test runs against Pakistan.
Fernando
Fernando takes four wickets
As mentioned, Asitha Fernando took the last wicket early on Day 3, ending Bangladesh's innings at 495.
The Lankan pacer earlier took the key wickets of Anamul Haque, Najmul Shanto, and Mushfiqur Rahim. He took 4/86 in 29.4 overs.
In 23 Tests, Fernando has raced to 76 wickets at 27.40. His tally includes 2 fifers and a match haul of 10 wickets.