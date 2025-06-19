What's the story

The bilateral Test series between India and England will now be known as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Named after legends James Anderson (England) and Sachin Tendulkar (India), the trophy will be awarded to the series-winning captain.

Notably, the iconic silverware was introduced as the Pataudi Trophy in 2007.

After days of speculation, Master Blaster Tendulkar revealed how the Pataudi connection has been kept alive with the creation of Pataudi Medal of Excellence.