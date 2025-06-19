Explained: How Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will keep Pataudi legacy alive
What's the story
The bilateral Test series between India and England will now be known as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
Named after legends James Anderson (England) and Sachin Tendulkar (India), the trophy will be awarded to the series-winning captain.
Notably, the iconic silverware was introduced as the Pataudi Trophy in 2007.
After days of speculation, Master Blaster Tendulkar revealed how the Pataudi connection has been kept alive with the creation of Pataudi Medal of Excellence.
Context
Why does this story matter?
The idea of renaming the iconic series as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy drew criticism after the two boards (BCCI and ECB) mutually agreed upon retiring the Pataudi Trophy.
The India-England Test series was earlier called the Pataudi Trophy in honor of Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, one of India's finest captains, as well as his father Iftikhar Ali.
The trophy was first awarded in 2007, as India won the series in England.
Introduction
Pataudi Medal of Excellence
Tendulkar has finally broken the silence on retaining the Pataudi legacy.
As per his latest statements, the 52-year-old made a call to the late Pataudi's wife Sharmila Tagore, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, and representatives from both boards to introduce the 'Pataudi Medal of Excellence.'
The legendary Indian batter revealed the medal, keeping the Pataudi connection intact, will be awarded to the winning captain along with the trophy.
Legacy preservation
'My first phone call was to Pataudi family'
Tendulkar emphasized the need to "keep the Pataudi legacy alive."
"The contribution of the Pataudi family to Indian cricket inspires us all. I spoke to the family and mentioned to them I will do all to keep the legacy alive," he told The Indian Express.
"My first phone call was to the Pataudi family to inform them. And we spoke about how to keep the legacy alive. I said that I will try my best," he added.
Board discussions
What Tendulkar discussed with Jay Shah and BCCI
Regarding his discussion with the boards, Tendulkar said, "I spoke to Mr Jay Shah, the BCCI, and the ECB, and shared my ideas with them, sharing a few options."
The discussions led to the decision of retaining the Pataudi name and renaming it as the 'Pataudi Medal of Excellence.'
Tendulkar felt it was apt as MAK Pataudi was known for his leadership qualities.
Trophy insights
Honored to be associated with this series: Tendulkar
Tendulkar also shared his thoughts on the new trophy named after Anderson and him.
He said, "So now, along with the new trophy, which would be named after both Anderson and I, we also have this Pataudi Medal of Excellence - and that feels really nice."
He felt honored to be associated with the series in such a way and appreciated the recognition of their contributions to Test cricket.
Legends
Legends of international cricket
As mentioned, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will honor the two legends.
Anderson, in 2024, retired with the most wickets among pacers in Test cricket (704). He took 991 wickets across formats in a 22-year career.
Meanwhile, Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. With 34,357 runs and 100 tons, he is miles ahead of his rivals.
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, famously known as Tiger Pataudi, led India in 40 Tests. Under him, India won their first-ever Test series overseas (1967).