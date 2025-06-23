Statistical comparison of Bumrah vs Kapil in away Tests

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has equaled the legendary Kapil Dev for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in away Tests. Bumrah achieved this feat during England's first innings in the ongoing opening Test match at Headingley, Leeds. He posted impressive figures of 5/83, taking his tally to 12 five-wicket hauls in overseas conditions. On this note, let's compare Bumrah and Kapil's numbers in away Tests.

Record comparison Bumrah has 12 fifers across 33 away Tests Bumrah's achievement is even more impressive when compared to his predecessors. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has completed 12 away Test fifers in just 33 matches, while Kapil required exactly the double amount of matches (66) to reach the same milestone. No other Indian pacer has even 10 away Test fifers. With nine five-wicket hauls, Ishant Sharma trails Bumrah and Kapil.

Information Do you know? Notably, Kapil did not play a single neutral Test in his career while Bumrah has played one. It was the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the pacer went wicket-less in that contest.

Stats Their overall numbers in away Tests Kapil's tally of 215 away Test wickets is the most for any Indian pacer. Bumrah is third on this list with 163 scalps, behind Kapil and Ishant (207). While Bumrah averages 19.38 in away Tests, no other Indian pacer with at least 100 wickets in overseas conditions has a sub-30 average. Kapil averages 32.85 in away conditions as this stat puts Bumrah in a league of his own.

Winning causes Bumrah far ahead in won matches India have so far won 12 overseas Tests with Bumrah in the XI. The pacer has taken 76 wickets in these matches at a jaw-dropping average of 14.39. Zaheer Khan (83) and Ishant (82) are the only Indian pacers with more wickets in won Tests away from home. Meanwhile, Kapil has been a part of just four overseas Test triumphs. He tallied 16 wickets at 19.25 in those games. While Bumrah has seven fifers in this category, Kapil has one.

Fifers Dissecting their away Test fifers Five of Kapil's 12 away Test fifers have come in Australia. He has tallied three five-wicket hauls in Pakistan and two each in England and West Indies. Meanwhile, the majority of Bumrah's away Test fifers have also come in Australia (4). The one at Headingley was his third five-wicket haul in England. He has three fifers in SA as well. The other hauls have been recorded in WI.

Information Do you know? Meanwhile, the one against England was Bumrah's 10th Test fifer in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. Among non-SENA bowlers, only WI's Malcolm Marshall (11) and Pakistan's Wasim Akram (11) have more fifers in this regard. Kapil has tallied seven Test fifers in SENA.