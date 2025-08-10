Trump asked me out day I got divorced: Emma Thompson

Hollywood actor Emma Thompson recently revealed that US President Donald Trump once asked her out on a date. The revelation came during her recent appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, where she was awarded the Leopard Club Award. She recalled the incident happening on the same day when her divorce from actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh was finalized.

Unexpected call Thompson thought it was a prank call Thompson was in her trailer while filming Primary Colors when she received an unexpected call. "Hello, this is Donald Trump," the voice said. Initially thinking it was a prank, Thompson asked how she could help. He then invited her to stay at one of his properties and suggested they could have dinner together.

Response and realization 'I could have changed the course of American history!' Thompson politely declined, saying she would get back to him. It was only later that she realized it was indeed Trump, who had recently divorced his second wife, Marla Maples. "I bet he had people searching for suitable women," Thompson speculated, adding that he probably wanted "a nice divorcee." She jokingly said, "I could have gone on a date with Trump. I could have changed the course of American history!" "He even found the number for my trailer! That's stalking."