Trump asked me out day I got divorced: Emma Thompson
Hollywood actor Emma Thompson recently revealed that US President Donald Trump once asked her out on a date. The revelation came during her recent appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, where she was awarded the Leopard Club Award. She recalled the incident happening on the same day when her divorce from actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh was finalized.
Thompson was in her trailer while filming Primary Colors when she received an unexpected call. "Hello, this is Donald Trump," the voice said. Initially thinking it was a prank, Thompson asked how she could help. He then invited her to stay at one of his properties and suggested they could have dinner together.
Thompson politely declined, saying she would get back to him. It was only later that she realized it was indeed Trump, who had recently divorced his second wife, Marla Maples. "I bet he had people searching for suitable women," Thompson speculated, adding that he probably wanted "a nice divorcee." She jokingly said, "I could have gone on a date with Trump. I could have changed the course of American history!" "He even found the number for my trailer! That's stalking."
Thompson also reflected on her long Hollywood career, from her start as a comedian making jokes about politics to award-winning performances in films like Howards End, The Remains of the Day, Sense and Sensibility, and Love Actually. She also spoke about her role in the Harry Potter franchise, saying it wasn't a significant part of her creative work. "This is not really an important part of my creative endeavor," she said.