Nani's 'The Paradise' 1st-look out; film to release in 8 languages
Telugu star Nani just dropped the first-look poster for his next film, The Paradise, introducing his character "Jadal" with a cryptic message: "His Name/vaaddi peeru, 'Jadal,' 'jddl.'.. #TheParadise."
Directed by Srikanth Odela, the movie is set to release on March 26, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.
'The Paradise' is backed by big names
The poster shows a rifle cutting through cloudy skies with a lone figure at its tip—hinting at themes of rebellion and leadership.
Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander, promising some big cinematic moments.
Fans are excited since Nani and Odela's last team-up was Dasara, which was both a hit and critically loved.