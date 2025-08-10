Box office hit 'Mahavatar Narsimha' sets record: Highest-grossing Indian animated film Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha has quickly become a box office sensation since its July 25, 2025 release, pulling in ₹150 crore worldwide in just 15 days.

The film dives into the story of Lord Narsimha and now holds the title of India's highest-grossing animated movie, beating out big names like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Incredibles 2.