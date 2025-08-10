Next Article
Box office hit 'Mahavatar Narsimha' sets record: Highest-grossing Indian animated film
Mahavatar Narsimha has quickly become a box office sensation since its July 25, 2025 release, pulling in ₹150 crore worldwide in just 15 days.
The film dives into the story of Lord Narsimha and now holds the title of India's highest-grossing animated movie, beating out big names like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Incredibles 2.
Creators are already working on a full-fledged franchise
Riding on this success, the creators are launching an entire franchise based on Lord Vishnu's avatars. Next up are Mahavatar Parshuram (2027) and Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029).
Besides movies, fans can look forward to comics, immersive games, and digital stories—so there's plenty more mythology-inspired adventure ahead.