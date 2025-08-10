Next Article
'Parineeta' returns to theaters for special reason
"Parineeta," the much-loved 2005 film, is returning to select theaters across India on August 29, 2025, to celebrate its 20th year.
This re-release also spotlights Vidya Balan's breakout debut and marks 50 years of Vinod Chopra Films.
Based on a classic novel, the movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt alongside Balan.
Film's restoration took 4 years
The film now comes fully restored in crisp 8K with remastered surround sound—thanks to a four-year effort by Prasad Film Labs.
Its soundtrack still hits home for many, especially "Kaisi Paheli," which Rekha called "a metaphor for life."
For Balan and Khan, "Parineeta" was a career-defining moment they both look back on fondly.