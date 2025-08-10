'Parineeta' returns to theaters for special reason

Film's restoration took 4 years

The film now comes fully restored in crisp 8K with remastered surround sound—thanks to a four-year effort by Prasad Film Labs.

Its soundtrack still hits home for many, especially "Kaisi Paheli," which Rekha called "a metaphor for life."

For Balan and Khan, "Parineeta" was a career-defining moment they both look back on fondly.