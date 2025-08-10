Maruti unveils 'Phantom Blaq' Grand Vitara, marking NEXA's 10th anniversary

Maruti Suzuki has launched an exclusive limited-edition model of its popular SUV, the Grand Vitara . The new variant, dubbed 'Phantom Blaq,' is being introduced to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the company's NEXA channel. The special edition comes in a matte black color wrap and features perforated faux leather upholstery with champagne gold accents for a premium look and feel.

Design details A symbol of luxury and exclusivity Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, described the 'Phantom Blaq' as a symbol of luxury and exclusivity. The vehicle features a matte finish with lavish interiors, bespoke alloy wheels, among other unique features. Banerjee said that the special edition captures the essence of indulgence by offering an SUV that performs exceptionally while perfectly complementing refined lifestyles.

Sales success Over 3 lakh units of Grand Vitara sold since launch Since its launch, the Grand Vitara has been a sales hit, with over three lakh units sold in just 32 months. The 'Phantom Blaq' edition is based on the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant of the model. It comes with an advanced 22.86cm (9-inch) SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system for seamless wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a premium Clarion sound system for an enhanced listening experience.