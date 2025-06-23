Dissecting Jasprit Bumrah's 150 Test wickets in SENA nations

Jasprit Bumrah has achieved another major milestone in his cricketing career. The Indian pacer recently became the first Asian bowler to take 150 Test wickets in SENA (South Africa, England , New Zealand, and Australia) countries. He achieved this feat during the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Bumrah took a fifer in England's first innings to attain this elite record. Here we decode his stunning numbers in SENA nations.

Record-breaking performance Bumrah joins these names As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah took just 32 games and 60 innings to complete 150 wickets in SENA countries. Legendary Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram (146) and former Indian Test captain Anil Kumble (141) are the other Asian cricketers with 140-plus Test wickets in SENA nations. Meanwhile, West Indies legends Courtney Walsh (213) and Curtly Ambrose (184) are the only other non-SENA bowlers with 150-plus Test wickets in SENA countries.

Feats Numbers that reflect Bumrah's dominance Bumrah averages a mere 20.88 in SENA countries (Tests). Among all bowlers with at least 150 SENA wickets in the 21st century, only South Africa's Vernon Philander (20.84) boasts a better average. Overall, Bumrah is sixth in terms of best bowling average in SENA nations (Minimum: 150 wickets). Meanwhile, the one against England was Bumrah's 10th Test fifer in SENA countries. Among non-SENA bowlers, only WI's Malcolm Marshall (11) and Akram (11) have more fifers in this regard.

Bowling statistics Breakdown of Bumrah's stellar record in SENA countries The Indian pace spearhead has excelled in SA, claiming 38 wickets in eight Tests at 20.76 (5W: 3). Bumrah has been impressive in England as well, scalping 42 wickets in 10 Tests at 25.11 (5W: 3). He has played only two Tests in NZ and has picked up six wickets at 31.66. The 31-year-old has enjoyed his outings in Australia, where he owns 64 wickets from 12 matches, averaging 17.15 (5W: 4).

Down Under His sensational record in Australia Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Series' in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian soil. He ended up as the highest wicket-taker, scalping 32 wickets from five matches at 13.06. By the end of the series, Bumrah took his tally to 64 wickets in the continental nation at a fine average of 17.15. Notably, the pacer has the best average among visiting bowlers with at least 60 Test scalps in the nation.

Information Bumrah owns this feat as well Bumrah's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was not just impressive, it was also record-breaking. He broke India's Bishan Singh Bedi's record for most wickets taken by an Asian bowler in a Test series played in a SENA nation. Bedi claimed 31 wickets in the 1977-78 series Down Under.