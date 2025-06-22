Jasprit Bumrah attains this special milestone in SENA nations (Tests)
What's the story
India's Jasprit Bumrah picked 5/83 from 24.4 overs helping his side bowl England out for 465 on Day 3 of the 1st Test match at Headingley, Leeds. Bumrah, who picked all three English wickets on Day 2, finished the hosts' innings by taking the last two scalps on Day 3. Notably, Bumrah has become the 1st Indian bowler with 150 wickets in SENA nations.
SENA
150 wickets and 10th five-wicket haul in SENA for Bumrah
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Bumrah's 10th five-wicket haul in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He has raced to 150 wickets in SENA nations at an average of 20.88 from 32 matches. Meanwhile, Bumrah claimed his 12th five-wicket haul in away Tests (home of opposition). He has 163 wickets in away Tests at 19.38.
Information
14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket
Playing his 46th Test (87 innings), Bumrah has raced to 210 wickets. He averages 19.33 (ER: 2.77). This was the pacer's 14th five-wicket haul. In 15 matches versus England, he has 65 wickets at 21.73. This was his 3rd five-wicket haul in England.
Information
Summary of the contest
India scored 471 in the 1st innings. England finished Day 2 on 209/3 at stumps. The hosts added 256 runs for 7 wickets on Day 3. England's score of 465 was six short of India's 471.