Heavy rain in Delhi disrupts flight operations
IMD predicts more rain later in the day

Heavy rain in Delhi disrupts flight operations

By Snehil Singh
Aug 09, 2025
02:31 pm
Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Saturday morning disrupted flight operations and brought traffic to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with more rain later in the day. Flight tracking website Flightradar reported 135 flight delays due to poor weather conditions at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Waterlogging reported on Mathura Road

Shastri Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar received some of the heaviest showers. Waterlogging was reported on Mathura Road and outside Bharat Mandapam's Gate No. 7, slowing down vehicles and forcing pedestrians to wade through knee-deep water. The IMD has predicted a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 25°C for the day with thunderstorms likely later in the day.

Himachal Pradesh on high alert

Himachal Pradesh has been put on high alert with an orange alert issued for heavy rain in three districts and a yellow alert in the rest of the state. The ongoing monsoon season has already claimed over 200 lives since June, with 108 deaths due to rain, floods, and landslides. The IMD reports August rainfall in Himachal is 35% above normal this year.

Rainfall figures across Himachal Pradesh

Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, and Una have received nearly double the normal rainfall this monsoon season. Shimla has recorded the highest rainfall while Mandi is 65% above normal. Despite these figures, no major flood warnings have been issued so far as some regions have seen lighter rains recently.