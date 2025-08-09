Heavy rain in Delhi disrupts flight operations

Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Saturday morning disrupted flight operations and brought traffic to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with more rain later in the day. Flight tracking website Flightradar reported 135 flight delays due to poor weather conditions at Indira Gandhi International Airport .

Twitter Post IndiGo's travel advisory Travel Advisory



🚧⛈️Heads up, #Delhi travellers!



Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement.



Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 9, 2025

Flooded regions Waterlogging reported on Mathura Road Shastri Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar received some of the heaviest showers. Waterlogging was reported on Mathura Road and outside Bharat Mandapam's Gate No. 7, slowing down vehicles and forcing pedestrians to wade through knee-deep water. The IMD has predicted a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 25°C for the day with thunderstorms likely later in the day.

State warning Himachal Pradesh on high alert Himachal Pradesh has been put on high alert with an orange alert issued for heavy rain in three districts and a yellow alert in the rest of the state. The ongoing monsoon season has already claimed over 200 lives since June, with 108 deaths due to rain, floods, and landslides. The IMD reports August rainfall in Himachal is 35% above normal this year.