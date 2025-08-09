Next Article
Karnataka: Woman's body parts found; husband, son-in-law among suspects
A tragic discovery in Tumakuru, Karnataka—body parts belonging to Lakshmidevamma (42), who went missing on August 4, were found scattered at multiple spots.
She had left home to visit her daughter and never returned, prompting her husband to file a missing report.
The search began after a stray dog was seen carrying a severed hand, leading police to find more remains at 10 different locations under bridges and near nurseries.
Unique tattoos helped confirm the identity as Lakshmidevamma.
Investigators are now focused on finding out who was behind this and why, with some drawing comparisons to the Shraddha Walkar case from 2022.