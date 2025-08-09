NVIDIA CEO personally reviews salaries of all employees

NVIDIA 's CEO Jensen Huang has revealed that he personally reviews the salaries of all 42,000 employees at the company. The tech billionaire made this disclosure during an AI-themed panel on the All-In podcast. He said this practice is a key part of his management strategy and has even benefited top executives at NVIDIA.

Tech integration How Huang manages this monthly review process Despite his busy schedule, Huang finds time for this monthly review process. He uses machine learning (ML) and other technologies to streamline the procedure. "I review everybody's compensation, up to this day, at the end of every cycle. They send me everybody's recommended comp," he said on the podcast. This strategy has helped him increase NVIDIA's operational expenditure (opex) every time.

Fair compensation 'Take care of people, everything else takes care of itself' Huang dismissed rumors of secret stock options, stressing that he believes in fair compensation for all employees. "If you take care of people, everything else takes care of itself," he said. This strategy has worked wonders for NVIDIA's leadership, too. A recent spike in its stock price made three board members billionaires, and Huang debuted on Forbes's list of the world's top 10 richest people.

Wealth creation More billionaires on management team than any other CEO Huang also said he aims to reward all his employees well. "I've created more billionaires on my management team than any CEO in the world. They're doing just fine. Don't feel sad for anybody at my layer," he said on the podcast. This approach has paid off not just for NVIDIA's leadership but also for its overall performance and growth trajectory.