Mark Wood eyes return in 5th Test against India
What's the story
England fast bowler Mark Wood has hinted at a possible return to the ongoing Test series against India.
The 35-year-old limped out of the Champions Trophy earlier this year due to medial ligament damage in his left knee and underwent surgery in March.
Initially, he was expected to take four months for recovery, which would have ruled him out of the five-match Test series against India.
Here's more.
Recovery update
Wood set to make comeback for Durham
Despite the initial prognosis, Wood has now revealed that he could make a return for the final Test at The Kia Oval on July 31.
He is expected to make his competitive comeback for Durham in their County Championship match against Somerset on July 22.
"Rehab is going well," Wood told BBC Test Match Special, adding that he has just started bowling lightly and is officially on the comeback trail.
Cautious optimism
Wood being careful with his recovery
Wood is being careful with his recovery, especially with the Ashes tour of Australia coming up.
He said, "It's been a bit slow [coming back] to start with. I haven't been able to do a lot, but starting to speed up now, getting some bowling in."
The England management is hopeful that Jofra Archer will be fit for the second Test in Birmingham after battling stress fractures of the back and right elbow for four years.