Sai Sudharsan joins unwanted list with duck on Test debut

What's the story

Sai Sudharsan, the young Tamil Nadu batter, has become the first Indian in 14 years to get out for a duck on his Test debut.

He was dismissed without scoring a run in his maiden innings for India against England at Headingley, Leeds.

The incident took place during the final over of the opening session of the first Test match on Friday.

India, who were 91/1 when Sudharsan came in, went to lunch placed at 92/2.