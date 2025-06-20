Page Loader
Home / News / Sports News / Sai Sudharsan joins unwanted list with duck on Test debut
Sai Sudharsan joins unwanted list with duck on Test debut
Sudharsan was dismissed without scoring a run (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

By Rajdeep Saha
Jun 20, 2025
07:19 pm
What's the story

Sai Sudharsan, the young Tamil Nadu batter, has become the first Indian in 14 years to get out for a duck on his Test debut.

He was dismissed without scoring a run in his maiden innings for India against England at Headingley, Leeds.

The incident took place during the final over of the opening session of the first Test match on Friday.

India, who were 91/1 when Sudharsan came in, went to lunch placed at 92/2.

Match details

Sudharsan departs in final over before lunch

Sudharsan was brought in to bat at No. 3 after KL Rahul's dismissal, which ended a solid opening partnership of 91 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He looked nervous at the crease and was seen making some tentative calls with Jaiswal.

However, on the fourth delivery of the final over before lunch, Ben Stokes got the batter.

England fielded a leg slip and kept bowling on the pads. Stokes also added a leg gully as well before dismissing Sudharsan.

Despite being mindful of the men behind, Sudharsan got drawn into his shot and paid the price, edging Stokes behind.

Do you know?

First Indian since Umesh Yadav with this record

As per India Today, with his duck, Sudharsan has joined an unwanted list of Indian players who have been dismissed for a duck in their first innings in Test cricket. Meanwhile, he is the first Indian since Umesh Yadav in 2011 to suffer such a fate.

List

Sudharsan joins an unwanted list

List of Indian batters with ducks in 1st Test innings

CT Sarwate: 1946

JK Irani: 1947

SA Banerjee: 1948

Ghulam Ahmed: 1948

SP Gupte: 1951

GS Ramchand: 1952

JM Patel: 1955

MS Hardikar: 1958

VM Muddiah: 1959

MM Sood: 1960

BS Chandrasekhar: 1964

UN Kulkarni: 1967

ED Solkar: 1969

GR Viswanath: 1969

DD Parsana: 1979

K Srikkanth: 1981

Maninder Singh: 1982

RGM Patel: 1988

V Razdan: 1989

A Kuruvilla: 1997

R Singh: 1999

DJ Gandhi: 1999

R Vijay Bharadwaj: 1999

A Ratra - 2002

PA Patel: 2002

WP Saha: 2010

R Ashwin: 2011

UT Yadav: 2011

Sai Sudharsan: 2025

Selection

Sudharsan was picked ahead of Easwaran

Notably, Sudharsan was picked in the Indian XI ahead of Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Easwaran, who led the India A team against England Lions, hammered two fifties in 4 outings, but failed to fit in.

The experienced First-Class star saw Sudharsan pip him for a place despite the latter owning a modest FC career.

Sudharsan scored 759 runs for Gujarat Titans and won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025.

His technique, temperament, consistency, and strokeplay make him an attractive prospect.

