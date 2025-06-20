Arsenal secure new deal with Myles Lewis-Skelly: Details here

What's the story

Arsenal have secured a new deal with England youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The midfielder, who played as a left-back for Arsenal last season, has a contract that runs until 2026. He has been in talks over a new deal with the club for several months.

As per BBC, the 18-year-old is said to have agreed to the terms of an extended agreement that will keep him at Arsenal for the foreseeable future.

Here are further details on the same.