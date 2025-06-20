Arsenal secure new deal with Myles Lewis-Skelly: Details here
What's the story
Arsenal have secured a new deal with England youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.
The midfielder, who played as a left-back for Arsenal last season, has a contract that runs until 2026. He has been in talks over a new deal with the club for several months.
As per BBC, the 18-year-old is said to have agreed to the terms of an extended agreement that will keep him at Arsenal for the foreseeable future.
Here are further details on the same.
Rising star
Lewis-Skelly made 39 appearances for Arsenal last season
The new deal comes after a stellar season for Lewis-Skelly, who made 39 appearances last season across all competitions.
23 of his appearances came in the Premier League. He scored one goal.
The player made his debut against Manchester City in September and has mostly played as a left-back despite being brought up as a midfielder in Arsenal's academy.
His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the full England squad in March.
Milestones
Lewis-Skelly became England's youngest goalscorer
Lewis-Skelly made history by becoming the youngest player to score on his full Three Lions debut, netting a goal in a 2-0 victory over Albania at Wembley.
His stellar performances last season also earned him a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
He was nominated alongside Morgan Rogers, Liam Delap, Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Ethan Nwaneri.
Information
A look at his stats in Premier League
In the Premier League 2024-25 season, Lewis-Skelly clocked three shots with one of them on target which resulted in a goal. He provided three through balls and 7 accurate long balls. He made 22 tackles with a success rate of 64%. He won 92 duels and made 53 recoveries. He had 12 successful 50/50s.