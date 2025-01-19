Arsenal drop points in 2-2 draw against Aston Villa: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal wasted a two-goal lead to be held by visitors Aston Villa in matchweek 22 of the Premier League 2024/25 season at the Emirates.
Gabriel Martinelli handed Arsenal a first-half lead before the Gunners doubled their advantage when Kai Havertz scored early in the 2nd half.
Youri Tielemans-inspired Villa pulled a goal back moments later before Ollie Watkins handed Villa a 2nd.
Here's more.
1st half
Arsenal gain 1-0 lead in first half
Arsenal were the better side in the early stages and asked Villa questions. Thereafter, Watkins missed an opportunity for Villa in the 33rd minute.
Arsenal then got the opener, via Martinelli (35') with the goal-line technology aiding the winger. Leandro Trossard assisted him.
Visitors Villa carried a threat on the break but they weren't brave enough to put Arsenal under any constant pressure.
Information
Match stats from the first half
Arsenal had 0.72 expected goals compared to the visiting side's 0.15. Arsenal has six attempts with three shots on target. Villa had one shot on target from three attempts. Mikel Arteta's men had 15 touches in the opposition box and 58% ball possession.
2nd half
Villa make a comeback to deny the hosts
Arsenal made it 2-0 with Trossard putting in a lovely cross. Havertz was there and made no mistake.
Five minutes later, Tielemans went past the Arsenal defense and scored from Lucas Digne's cross from the left wing.
Villa grew in confidence as Tielemans rattled the post with a fierce shot two minutes later.
In the 68th minute, Watkins equalized from Matty Cash's clipped cross.
Information
Arsenal have a late goal ruled out
Arsenal put the ball into the net in the 87th minute after Declan Rice put in a cross as Mikel Merino unleashed a shot which took a deflection off Havertz's body. Replays showed the ball hit Havertz's arm up against his body.
Trio
Key Premier League numbers of Martinelli, Havertz and Trossard
Making his 148th Premier League appearance, Martinelli scored his 38th goal. In 20 appearances this season, he owns six goals.
Former Chelsea star, Havertz, scored his 40th Premier League goal (147 appearances). He is involved in 10 goals this season (G8 A2).
This was his 21st Premier League goal for Arsenal.
Former Brighton player, Trossard, now owns four assists this season and 28 overall.
Duo
Tielemans and Watkins make their presence felt
Belgian midfielder Tielemans scored his first league goal this season. He owns 4 assists to take his goals involvement to five.
Overall, this was the former Leicester City man's 24th Premier League goal from 205 appearances.
Watkins has raced to 99 goals involvement in the Premier League. He scored his 69th goal (30 assists).
Watkins owns 10 Premier League goals this season.
Details
Here are the match stats
Arsenal had 1.44 expected goals compared to the visiting side's 1.02.
Arsenal has 17 attempts with 5 shots on target. Villa had four shots on target from eight attempts.
Arteta's side had 37 touches in the opposition box compared to Villa's 13. Arsenal also owned 66% ball possession.
Information
Arsenal are six points behind leaders Liverpool
2nd-placed Arsenal are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Arsenal own 44 points after 22 matches (W12 D8 L2). Villa are 7th, playing their 6th draw this season (W10 L6). They own 36 points.
Opta stats
Contrasting Premier League records for the Gunners
Arsenal have scored more goals from crosses than any other side this season (11) while Trossard is one of the two players to assist 2+ goals via crosses in a game this season (also Mikkel Damsgaard v Wolves in October).
Arsenal have failed to win a Premier League home game in which they led by 2+ goals for the first time since October 2019.