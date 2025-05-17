The match was defined by a tense wait for the breakthrough, which finally came from Reece James.

He skillfully turned and crossed the ball to set up Cucurella's winning header in the 71st minute.

Chelsea were the better side and could have gone 2-0 ahead moments later. However, Noni Madueke missed a glorious chance.

Earlier, the first half saw Harry Maguire's goal for Manchester United get rule out for offside by VAR.

James then struck the post with a neat finish.