Chelsea secure crucial win against Manchester United: Key stats
What's the story
Chelsea have got a crucial win in their pursuit of Champions League qualification, beating Manchester United 1-0.
Marc Cucurella scored the all-important goal in the second half of the match.
The win takes Chelsea to fourth place, putting them in a strong position as they gear up for their last league game against Nottingham Forest on May 25.
Here's more.
Goal details
Reece James assists Cucurella's goal
The match was defined by a tense wait for the breakthrough, which finally came from Reece James.
He skillfully turned and crossed the ball to set up Cucurella's winning header in the 71st minute.
Chelsea were the better side and could have gone 2-0 ahead moments later. However, Noni Madueke missed a glorious chance.
Earlier, the first half saw Harry Maguire's goal for Manchester United get rule out for offside by VAR.
James then struck the post with a neat finish.
United's woes
Manchester United's struggles continue with 18 league losses
On the contrary, Manchester United continue to falter this season.
They have now lost 18 games in the league and are yet to breach the 40-point mark, usually a threshold for teams looking to avoid relegation. United remain 16th in the standings.
With just one game remaining against Aston Villa, all eyes are on Wednesday's Europa League final against Tottenham as they look to redeem themselves.
Do you know?
United have 2 points from their last 8 league games
United are winless in 8 Premier League matches since a 3-0 win over Leicester City. In this torrid run, Ruben Amorim's men have lost 6 matches and drawn two. United also have one win in their last 9 Premier League games.
Final showdown
How the race for Champions League has intensified
Chelsea's next match against Nottingham Forest is crucial for their return to the Champions League after two years.
A win at City Ground would guarantee the return and further strengthen their place in the standings.
However, if they were to lose or draw, Aston Villa could leapfrog them in the race for Champions League qualification.
Earlier, Villa won their game to move fourth before falling to fifth.
Manchester City, who have a game in hand, can move back to 4th, making things interesting. City are currently sixth with Chelsea and Villa winning.
UCL
Top five teams will qualify for UCL from Premier League
Earlier, the Premier League and La Liga were rewarded with an extra place in next season's UEFA Champions League (UCL) based on performance in Europe this season. So 5 teams will qualify from these leagues.
Notably, the Premier League is set to have six teams in 2025/26 UCL after Manchester United and Spurs reached the Europa League final.
Details
Match stats and a dive into Chelsea's Premier League season
Hosts Chelsea had 11 attempts with 3 shots on target. United had one shot on target from 5 attempts.
Chelsea edged past the Red Devils in terms of touches in the opposition box (16-14).
Chelsea had 47% ball possession and an 80% pass accuracy. Chelsea won 7 corners.
Enzo Maresca's men claimed their 19th win of the season (D9 L9). Chelsea's goal difference of +20 is way better than Villa's +9. Both sides own 66 points each.
Do you know?
Contrasting records for the two teams
In 2025, Chelsea remain unbeaten at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League (W8 D2). For the first time since 1989-90, United have gone 8 league games winless in a season. Chelsea have won 2 of their last 15 Premier League matches against the Red Devils (D8 L5).