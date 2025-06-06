David Beckham set to be knighted: Details here
What's the story
Former England football captain David Beckham is set to be knighted in King Charles's upcoming Birthday Honours list.
The prestigious honor comes as a recognition of his stellar football career and significant contributions to British society.
Beckham was previously awarded an OBE in 2003, on the advice of then Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Here are further details.
Honor progression
Beckham's dreams of knighthood
Beckham, who turned 50 in May, will now be addressed as Sir David. His wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, will be titled Lady Beckham.
The football icon had long aspired for this honor.
Speculation about his potential knighthood intensified last year when he was named an ambassador for the King's Foundation and attended a state banquet with his wife in December.
Impact
Football career and humanitarian work
Beckham, who has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, has represented England 115 times.
He is the only Englishman to score in three different World Cups.
His career highlights include Manchester United's treble-winning season of 1998-99.
He has also been a UNICEF ambassador since 2005.
Challenges
Knighthood hopes dashed by tax issue
Beckham's hopes of being honored for his Olympic work in 2014 were thwarted by a tax issue. HM Revenue and Customs flagged his nomination due to an alleged tax avoidance scheme, which he was cleared of four years ago.
In 2017, leaked emails showed Beckham criticizing the honors system and committee. His representatives claimed the emails were "hacked" and "doctored."
Philanthropy
Beckham co-owns Salford City
Beckham has been a UNICEF ambassador for 20 years and recently won the World Economic Forum Crystal Award for his work on children's rights.
He is also a part-owner of League Two club Salford City with former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville. The duo hopes to take the club into the Premier League one day.