Caribbean Premier League 2025: Tim David headlines players' draft
What's the story
The St Lucia Kings, the reigning champions of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), have signed IPL champion Tim David as their first-round pick in the draft for the 2025 season.
However, Faf du Plessis, who led them to their maiden title last year, will not be participating this season as he has chosen The Hundred over CPL.
Southern Brave are set to bring in du Plessis for this season.
Player choices
Ali, Tahir, Amir and Tariq among notable picks
Moeen Ali, who had announced his international retirement in September last year, has opted to skip The Hundred for CPL. He was re-signed by Guyana Amazon Warriors as a seventh-round pick.
Imran Tahir, 46, was retained by Amazon Warriors as their first pick.
Meanwhile, four-time CPL champions Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq.
Team updates
A look at TKR's picks
This will be Tariq's first stint in the CPL as he plays for Quetta Gladiators in PSL.
Amir, on the other hand, is no stranger to CPL having played for Jamaica Tallawahs and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons before.
Player signings
Shakib, Imad and Ghazanfar join Falcons
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have signed Imad Wasim as their first pick and Shakib Al Hasan as their second pick.
Notably, Shakib holds the record for the best figures in an innings in CPL history.
Meanwhile, mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar will join Naveen-ul-Haq at Falcons after being picked by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 auction.
Retentions
Mujeeb Ur Rahman headlines Royals's picks
Barbados Royals have retained Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the upcoming season.
The player had taken 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.11 when Royals reached the final in CPL 2022.
Seam-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will join Mujeeb at Royals.
New signings
Other notable picks
New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs will join Falcons for his first CPL gig after stints with Mumbai Indians in IPL and MI Emirates in UAE's ILT20.
Glenn Phillips, who made his name as a franchise player at CPL before becoming an all-rounder for New Zealand, will join Amazon Warriors.
Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert will stay with Kings while Colin Munro returns to TKR after being signed as an eighth-round pick.
Retentionsp
Kings, Amazon Warriors retain local players
Matthew Forde, who recently equaled AB de Villiers's record for the fastest ODI 50, was retained by Kings.
Meanwhile, Shamar Joseph was retained by Amazon Warriors.
Each franchise must play at least one player from the new Breakout League in every game during CPL 2025.