What's the story

The St Lucia Kings, the reigning champions of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), have signed IPL champion Tim David as their first-round pick in the draft for the 2025 season.

However, Faf du Plessis, who led them to their maiden title last year, will not be participating this season as he has chosen The Hundred over CPL.

Southern Brave are set to bring in du Plessis for this season.