Not IPL, Salman Khan buys team in street cricket league
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been announced as the owner of the New Delhi franchise in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The announcement comes after a successful Season 2 that reportedly reached 28 million viewers and saw a 47% growth in TV viewership. The tennis-ball T10 cricket league, which is backed by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, among others, aims to connect grassroots talent with professional opportunities.
Owner's statement
'Cricket is a heartbeat...': Khan on joining ISPL
Khan expressed his excitement about joining ISPL, saying, "Cricket is a heartbeat that echoes through every street in India and when that energy reaches the stadium, leagues like ISPL are born." "I have always been passionate about the game and I'm thrilled to join ISPL as this unique league not only promotes grassroots cricket in India but also empowers talented players by providing them with a valuable platform."
League expansion
Committee is guided by Tendulkar
The ISPL is guided by a core committee comprising Tendulkar, Asian Cricket Council member and Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, and Suraj Samat. They aim to connect grassroots talent with professional cricket opportunities. Samat also revealed plans for another team from Ahmedabad with a celebrity owner, which will be announced soon.
League success
Over 42 lakh registrations for ISPL Season 3
The ISPL has reportedly witnessed over 42 lakh registrations for Season 3, with player trials being conducted across 101 cities. The league's partnership with JioStar Network resulted in impressive viewership numbers, including 27.9 million TV viewers and 47.4 million digital video views in Season 2. BARC data showed that women constituted 43% of the television audience, while 66% of digital viewers were under the age of 29.
Celebrity involvement
Other celebrity owners and Season 2 winners
The ISPL features many celebrity team owners, including Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan. These stars own teams from different cities in the league. In Season 2 of the tournament, Majhi Mumbai emerged as champions with players like Abhishek Dalhor, Sagar Ali, Rajat Mundhe among others shining bright.