Not IPL, Salman Khan buys team in street cricket league

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been announced as the owner of the New Delhi franchise in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The announcement comes after a successful Season 2 that reportedly reached 28 million viewers and saw a 47% growth in TV viewership. The tennis-ball T10 cricket league, which is backed by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar , among others, aims to connect grassroots talent with professional opportunities.

Owner's statement 'Cricket is a heartbeat...': Khan on joining ISPL Khan expressed his excitement about joining ISPL, saying, "Cricket is a heartbeat that echoes through every street in India and when that energy reaches the stadium, leagues like ISPL are born." "I have always been passionate about the game and I'm thrilled to join ISPL as this unique league not only promotes grassroots cricket in India but also empowers talented players by providing them with a valuable platform."

League expansion Committee is guided by Tendulkar The ISPL is guided by a core committee comprising Tendulkar, Asian Cricket Council member and Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, and Suraj Samat. They aim to connect grassroots talent with professional cricket opportunities. Samat also revealed plans for another team from Ahmedabad with a celebrity owner, which will be announced soon.

League success Over 42 lakh registrations for ISPL Season 3 The ISPL has reportedly witnessed over 42 lakh registrations for Season 3, with player trials being conducted across 101 cities. The league's partnership with JioStar Network resulted in impressive viewership numbers, including 27.9 million TV viewers and 47.4 million digital video views in Season 2. BARC data showed that women constituted 43% of the television audience, while 66% of digital viewers were under the age of 29.