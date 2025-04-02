What's the story

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is reportedly "hurt" by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) consideration of retiring the Pataudi Trophy.

The trophy, named after her late husband, cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, is awarded to the winner of the Test cricket series between India and England.

The Pataudi Trophy was introduced in 2007 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first India vs England Test in 1932.