Sharmila Tagore 'hurt' over BCCI's plan to retire Pataudi Trophy
What's the story
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is reportedly "hurt" by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) consideration of retiring the Pataudi Trophy.
The trophy, named after her late husband, cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, is awarded to the winner of the Test cricket series between India and England.
The Pataudi Trophy was introduced in 2007 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first India vs England Test in 1932.
Statement
'If they don't want to remember Tiger's legacy...'
Tagore expressed her disappointment after her son, actor Saif Ali Khan, was notified by the ECB.
She told Hindustan Times, "I haven't heard from them, but the ECB has sent a letter to Saif that they are retiring the trophy. If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger's legacy, it is for them to decide."
The decision isn't official yet as an official statement from the BCCI is still awaited.
Trophy history
Pataudi Trophy: A tribute to the cricket legend
The Pataudi Trophy was introduced in 2007 in honor of Pataudi's amazing contributions to cricket.
Naming the trophy after the cricketer was suggested by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2007.
Better known as 'Tiger,' Pataudi played 46 Tests for India from 1961-75 and captained 40 of them.
He died in September 2011.
Official statement
BCCI, ECB refuse to comment for now
An ECB spokesperson said, "We don't have any comment on the story at the moment," while BCCI officials remained unavailable to comment.
This isn't the first jolt for the Pataudi family this year.
In January, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed Saif to approach the appellate authority against the central government declaring historical properties of the Pataudi family as "enemy property."
Under the Enemy Property Act, the fate of properties worth around ₹15,000 crore became uncertain.
Future plans
Pataudi Trophy's future: Renaming possibilities
If the decision to retire the Pataudi Trophy is finalized, it remains to be seen if it would be renamed after next-gen cricket greats. There have been suggestions to consider the names of all-rounders Kapil Dev and Ian Botham for this honor.
The upcoming India-England series, which will kickstart the new round of World Test Championship cycle, is sure to generate significant buzz. The series is set to begin on June 20.