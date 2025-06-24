Yashasvi Jaiswal drops four catches at Headingley, scripts unwanted record
What's the story
India's fielding blunders were on display in the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Yashasvi Jaiswal was among the culprits as he dropped four catches in the match. Three of those came in the first innings. Jaiswal dropped another catch of Ben Duckett in the outfield on Day 5, with England attempting to chase 371. He has scripted an unwanted record.
Catches
Three catches spilled in first innings
In the first innings, Bumrah created a massive chance, inducing an outside edge off Duckett's bat. However, Jaiswal could not hold on to the one-handed catch at gully. Ollie Pope, who scored 106, could have departed for 60. Jaiswal dropped another catch, this time at third slip. Harry Brook also received a lifeline in the same innings, the 85th over.
Information
Jaiswal's costly drop on Day 5
As mentioned, Jaiswal dropped a catch of Duckett on the final day. The English opener, batting at 97, mistimed a pull shot off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. However, Jaiswal failed to complete a running catch at square leg. Duckett went on to score a ton.
Information
Unwanted record for Jaiswal
As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal's four dropped catches are now the joint-most by an Indian player in a Test. It is worth noting that Jaiswal had dropped a solitary catch in his first 17 Test matches.