Yashasvi Jaiswal drops four catches at Headingley, scripts unwanted record

Jun 24, 2025

India's fielding blunders were on display in the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Yashasvi Jaiswal was among the culprits as he dropped four catches in the match. Three of those came in the first innings. Jaiswal dropped another catch of Ben Duckett in the outfield on Day 5, with England attempting to chase 371. He has scripted an unwanted record.