Key wins of 'Operation Sindoor' disclosed by Air Chief Marshal

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has revealed major details of "Operation Sindoor," India's counter-terror military action against Pakistan. The operation resulted in the destruction of six Pakistani aircraft, including five fighter jets and a high-value surveillance platform, believed to be an AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft. This was confirmed by Singh during the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Operation details Operation Sindoor lasted from May 6 to May 10 "Operation Sindoor" was launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The operation targeted nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists. It involved four days of strikes and counterstrikes with drones, missiles, and long-range weapons before both sides agreed to stop military action on May 10.

Damage assessment Half of Pakistan's F-16 hangar was destroyed Singh also revealed that India's counteraction caused massive damage to Pakistan's air defense systems. He said half of the F-16 hangar at Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield was destroyed, with some aircraft inside possibly damaged. The Air Chief Marshal said this high-tech war made it clear to Pakistan that continuing hostilities would only increase their losses.