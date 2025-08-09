Next Article
Uttarkashi flash floods: 4 dead, 49 missing; rescue operations underway
Rescue teams in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand are working around the clock after flash floods and landslides left many people stranded.
Four helicopters have already airlifted nearly 300 people to safety, and more than 1,000 have been rescued from the worst-hit Dharali area.
Search efforts hampered by blocked roads
Sadly, four deaths have been confirmed and 49 people are still missing. Blocked roads are slowing down search efforts and making it tough to get equipment where it's needed.
To help with power outages at relief camps, an IAF Chinook helicopter delivered a generator.
Meanwhile, a new Bailey bridge is being built to reconnect cut-off areas—expected to be ready soon.