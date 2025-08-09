S-400 shoots down 5 Pakistani jets in Op Sindoor: Report
The Indian Air Force put its S-400 air defense system to the test during Operation Sindoor—and it delivered.
The Russian-made missile system shot down five Pakistani fighter jets, showing how crucial it is for keeping India's skies safe.
While Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh did not explicitly call the S-400 a "game-changer," it is evident that the system plays a significant role in national defense.
The S-400's capabilities and its significance for India
The S-400 uses advanced radar tech to track and target multiple threats—think aircraft, drones, and missiles—even at long distances and high altitudes.
India bought five units from Russia in a $5 billion deal back in 2018, with three already delivered.
In this operation, the S-400 even set a record by hitting an aircraft over 300km away, underlining why it's now a key part of India's air defense strategy.