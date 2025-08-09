S-400 shoots down 5 Pakistani jets in Op Sindoor: Report

The S-400's capabilities and its significance for India

The S-400 uses advanced radar tech to track and target multiple threats—think aircraft, drones, and missiles—even at long distances and high altitudes.

India bought five units from Russia in a $5 billion deal back in 2018, with three already delivered.

In this operation, the S-400 even set a record by hitting an aircraft over 300km away, underlining why it's now a key part of India's air defense strategy.