Next Article
Pune: Training plane makes emergency landing, front wheel comes off
A training plane from Redbird Flight Training Centre had to make an emergency landing near Pune's Baramati airport on Saturday morning after the pilot spotted a damaged tire during landing.
The front wheel came off when the plane touched down, causing it to veer off the taxiway—but thankfully, everyone walked away unharmed.
Aircraft was finishing up routine training flight
The aircraft was finishing up a routine training flight when the tire trouble was noticed.
A senior police officer shared that the wheel detachment made the plane end up on the opposite side of the airport.
Police confirmed there were no injuries.