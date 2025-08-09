Next Article
Air chief backs pause in Operation Sindoor
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has backed the government's decision to pause Operation Sindoor, calling it a "wise and restrained" step after key goals were met.
Speaking recently, he highlighted that it's smart to stop fighting once objectives are achieved—even if some want to keep going.
The government made this call to keep things peaceful but stay alert for any new threats.
Operation Sindoor's impact on Pakistan's military
During the operation, India destroyed at least five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft—one of the biggest long-range kills yet.
Key military sites like command centers, radar systems, and hangars were also damaged or knocked out.
Singh noted these strikes seriously disrupted Pakistan's military setup, showing why pausing now is both strategic and sensible.