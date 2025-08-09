'S-400 played crucial role in Operation Sindoor,' says IAF chief India Aug 09, 2025

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh opened up about Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Air Force destroyed five Pakistani fighter jets and a large surveillance plane.

He credited the teamwork between military leaders, strong political support, and especially the S-400 defense system for keeping Indian skies safe.

Singh also made it clear that once the mission's goals were reached, it was smart to stop rather than keep pushing.