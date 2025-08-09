Next Article
'S-400 played crucial role in Operation Sindoor,' says IAF chief
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh opened up about Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Air Force destroyed five Pakistani fighter jets and a large surveillance plane.
He credited the teamwork between military leaders, strong political support, and especially the S-400 defense system for keeping Indian skies safe.
Singh also made it clear that once the mission's goals were reached, it was smart to stop rather than keep pushing.
The operation destroyed Pakistan's F-16s and hit JeM's headquarters
On May 7, the IAF carried out focused airstrikes on major Pakistani bases like Sargodha and Chaklala, dealing heavy damage to F-16 hangars and command centers.
The operation also had a big impact at Bahawalpur—the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters—confirmed by satellite images.