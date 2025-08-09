'No restrictions during Operation Sindoor': IAF chief on Pakistan airstrike India Aug 09, 2025

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says Operation Sindoor succeeded thanks to "political will, clear directions given to us, and there were no restrictions."

This mission was India's direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in April.

The IAF struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir using precision missile and air strikes.