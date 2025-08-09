'No restrictions during Operation Sindoor': IAF chief on Pakistan airstrike
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says Operation Sindoor succeeded thanks to "political will, clear directions given to us, and there were no restrictions."
This mission was India's direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in April.
The IAF struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir using precision missile and air strikes.
Operation Sindoor in numbers
Launched on May 7-8, 2025, Operation Sindoor saw the IAF destroy five Pakistani jets—including F-16s—and shoot down an enemy surveillance aircraft over 300km away.
Backed by India's S-400 missile systems, the operation also hit key command centers and terror infrastructure like JeM headquarters at Bahawalpur, with satellite images confirming precise damage.
Singh on joint-force operations
Singh highlighted that calibrated, joint-force operations were key.
The campaign stopped once its goals were met—aiming for deterrence instead of dragging out conflict.
This approach is being credited for India's strong but measured military response.
IAF chief clears air on political restrictions debate
Addressing earlier claims about political constraints causing aircraft losses, Singh made it clear: the IAF had full freedom to plan and execute every move during Operation Sindoor—no restrictions attached.