Uttarkashi disaster: 287 people airlifted to safety, 16 missing

In the wake of devastating flash floods and landslides in Uttarkashi , Uttarakhand , rescue operations have intensified. On Saturday, 287 people were airlifted by four helicopters to safety. The Indian Air Force 's Chinook helicopter also transported a generator set to a relief camp at Dharali, which has been facing power supply issues since the disaster struck on Tuesday.

Evacuation efforts Conflicting reports on number of missing persons So far, over 1,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster-hit Dharali area. The district administration has confirmed four deaths, with conflicting reports on the number of missing persons: one source mentions 49, another 50, and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority reports 16 missing. Rescue operations are being conducted primarily through air as the Gangotri National Highway is damaged at several points.

Leadership role CM Dhami camping in district headquarters Advanced equipment to search for the missing is being flown in with helicopters due to debris mounds up to 60 feet high. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been camping at district headquarters to oversee the ongoing rescue operations. He reviewed relief efforts in Dharali and directed officials on restoring roads, communication, electricity, and food supply.

Government response CM pledges 1 month's salary for disaster relief operations "We are trying to evacuate all the affected people safely and restore normal life as soon as possible," CM Dhami said. The central government is providing full cooperation for rescue efforts. Dhami has also pledged to contribute a month's salary toward disaster relief operations in Uttarkashi. He urged public representatives and citizens to contribute financially to ongoing relief work in the district.