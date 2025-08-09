Uttarakhand rescue: Army dogs working in shifts to sniff out survivors

IAF, ISRO join rescue effort

The Indian Air Force has stepped in with helicopters and over 100 personnel to evacuate people and deliver relief supplies.

Communication lines were restored on August 9, making it easier for teams to coordinate.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared that about 650 people—including most of the stranded tourists from Maharashtra—have been rescued so far.

Meanwhile, ISRO is supporting the effort with satellite imagery to help teams move faster and safer through the disaster zone.