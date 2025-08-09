'We took on Sargodha airbase': IAF chief on Operation Sindoor
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh shared that the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed five Pakistani fighter jets and a surveillance plane in under four days during Operation Sindoor.
The strikes focused on Pakistan's airfields, command centers, radar sites, and Jaish-e-Mohammed's base—while keeping civilian damage low.
Singh reflected, "Sargodha, we've grown up in our Air Force dreaming about days like this... so we took on the airfield there."
Highlights of the operation
The IAF used advanced weapons—including the S-400 missile system—to hit key targets like an F-16 hangar at Shahbaz Jacobabad and command centers at Murid and Chaklala.
They even shot down a high-value surveillance aircraft from 300km away.
The operation wrapped up after Pakistan asked for talks.
More on Singh's statement
Singh credited strong political support and teamwork for making these precise strikes possible.
He pointed out that unlike previous operations, clear satellite images showed the real impact with little collateral damage.
For Singh and many in the IAF, finally reaching Sargodha was more than strategy—it was a long-held dream fulfilled.