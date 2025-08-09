'We took on Sargodha airbase': IAF chief on Operation Sindoor India Aug 09, 2025

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh shared that the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed five Pakistani fighter jets and a surveillance plane in under four days during Operation Sindoor.

The strikes focused on Pakistan's airfields, command centers, radar sites, and Jaish-e-Mohammed's base—while keeping civilian damage low.

Singh reflected, "Sargodha, we've grown up in our Air Force dreaming about days like this... so we took on the airfield there."