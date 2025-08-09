Next Article
IAF chief on Pakistan war: We knocked out their defenses
The Indian Air Force pulled off a major win with Operation Sindoor, knocking out Pakistan's air defenses in just 80-90 hours.
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh shared that the mission's high-tech approach helped India down five Pakistani jets and pushed Pakistan to ask for a ceasefire.
How the mission was pulled off
Operation Sindoor was all about coordination—every branch of the armed forces worked closely together, thanks to clear leadership from the top.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also played a big role by bringing different agencies on board, making sure everyone moved as one team and helping secure this quick victory.