Bengaluru's new Orange Line metro to be ready by 2029
Bengaluru is getting a major metro upgrade!
The new Orange Line will run 32.15km from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura, aiming to cut down Outer Ring Road traffic and make zipping between city hotspots way easier.
It's all set to be ready by 2029.
What else is coming up?
The Orange Line brings 22 stations, with smooth interchanges at JP Nagar, Mysuru Road, and Hebbala so you can switch lines easily.
There's also a planned extension that could add nine more stops.
Expect better last-mile options, parking, and accessibility at stations—and a boost for real estate and local businesses along the route.