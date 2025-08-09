Next Article
Jharkhand: Goods train derails near Chandil, no injuries reported
More than 20 wagons from a goods train derailed near Chandil in Jharkhand on Saturday, seriously messing up train services along the busy Chandil-Tatanagar route.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but travel plans for many have been thrown off while teams work to fix the tracks.
Several trains canceled or rerouted
The derailment has led to several express and mail trains being canceled or rerouted—like the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express and Katihar-Tatanagar Express.
Railway officials say they're working to get things back on track.