PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren, women
On Saturday, August 9, 2025, PM Modi marked Raksha Bandhan at his official residence, where women, schoolchildren, and self-help group members tied rakhis on his wrist—a sweet nod to the festival's spirit of sibling love and protection.
The event blended tradition with a sense of togetherness that felt both festive and meaningful.
Rakhi's essence: More than just a thread
Raksha Bandhan isn't just about tying threads; it's about celebrating bonds and promises to look out for each other.
Customs vary—some swap gifts in the North, others celebrate Narali Purnima or Avani Avittam down South—but the core is unity.
Modi's message on social media highlighted values like respect and empowerment, while virtual rakhis are catching on too.
It's a reminder that old traditions can stay relevant (and even go digital) in today's world.