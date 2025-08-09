PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren, women

Rakhi's essence: More than just a thread

Raksha Bandhan isn't just about tying threads; it's about celebrating bonds and promises to look out for each other.

Customs vary—some swap gifts in the North, others celebrate Narali Purnima or Avani Avittam down South—but the core is unity.

Modi's message on social media highlighted values like respect and empowerment, while virtual rakhis are catching on too.

It's a reminder that old traditions can stay relevant (and even go digital) in today's world.