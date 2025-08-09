Next Article
IAF chief reveals details of Pakistan's F-16 jets destruction
In a bold move after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Air Force took out parked F-16 jets at Pakistan's Jacobabad Air Base during Operation Sindoor.
The mission also targeted an advanced surveillance aircraft at Bholari Air Base, with IAF Chief AP Singh sharing these details recently in Bengaluru.
Operation Sindoor: India downed 5 Pakistani jets, long-range aircraft
Backed by clear political direction, Operation Sindoor saw India use its S-400 air defense system to intercept incoming threats and down five Pakistani fighter jets plus a long-range aircraft.
The operation highlighted India's ability to respond swiftly and precisely against cross-border terrorism, showing off both teamwork and cutting-edge tech.