England's Ben Duckett completes 2,500 Test runs: Key stats

England opener Ben Duckett has raced to 2,500 runs in Test cricket . Duckett reached the landmark on Day 5 of the 1st Test against India at Headingley, Leeds. The English opener attained the feat with his 28th run in the second innings. He smashed a fine 62 as England racked up 465 in the first innings. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at his Test stats Duckett entered the 2,500-run club in his 34th Test (63 innings). He has an average of around 41 with 5 tons and 14 half-centuries in the format. In 14 home Tests (24 innings), the southpaw owns 1,050-plus runs at over 48 (2 centuries and 6 fifties). Meanwhile, he owns 1,403 runs from 20 Tests at an average of 37.91 away from home.

WTC 2023-25 Over 1,400 runs in WTC 2023-25 Duckett evolved as an opener in the Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes era. He was sensational in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, smashing 1,470 runs from 41 innings at 36.75. Moreover, his strike rate of 84.33 was the best among all batters with over 200 runs in this cycle. Duckett tallied 8 fifties and a couple of tons as his best score read 153.