Kusal Mendis shines with 84 in Colombo Test: Key stats  

Knock

A fine knock from Mendis

Responding to Bangladesh's first innings score of 247/10, SL were placed at 335/5 when Mendis arrived. He added 49 runs with Kamindu Mendis (33) to take the hosts past 350. The former was then involved in several small partnerships with the tail-enders. He even enhanced the scoring rate in the latter half of the innings before getting run out on 84.