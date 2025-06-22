England vs India: Rishabh Pant's unique 'sixes' record at Headingley 

The flamboyant Rishabh Pant scored his seventh Test century on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. He hit his third Test hundred on England soil as India racked up 471 in the first innings. Pant slammed 6 sixes, the most by a visiting batter in a Test innings in England, as per ESPNcricinfo. Here are the key stats.

Stats Pant goes past these legends Pant struck 12 fours and 6 sixes in his 178-ball 134 in Leeds. His uncanny shots were on display throughout the innings. As mentioned, Pant now has the most sixes by a visiting batter in a Test innings in England. He went past Sam Loxton (1948), Michael Holding (1984), and Adam Gilchrist (2001), each of whom slammed five sixes in this regard.

Information Joint second-most sixes for India in an innings overseas According to ESPNcricinfo, Pant also hit the joint second-most sixes for India in a Test innings overseas. He shares the record with Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni. They are only behind Hardik Pandya (7 sixes vs Sri Lanka, 2017).

Do you know? Another record for Pant Pant's overall tally of 17 Test sixes in England is the joint-most for any visiting batter. He shares the pole position with Australia's Steve Smith. No other foreign keeper has even 10 sixes in England.