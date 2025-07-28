When, where to watch Anthony Mackie's 'Twisted Metal' S02

The second season of the action-comedy series Twisted Metal will stream on SonyLIV from August 1, 2025. The show is inspired by Sony Interactive Entertainment's namesake vehicle combat video game franchise. It was created by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Michael Jonathan Smith. The first season premiered on Peacock in the US on July 27, 2023.

Plot continuation The show continues the story of John Doe Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Twisted Metal Season 2 continues the story of John Doe (Anthony Mackie), an amnesiac milkman with a talkative personality. The first season followed his mission to deliver a mysterious package across a treacherous and desolate United States. In the second season, John and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are unwilling participants in the infamous Twisted Metal tournament, run by an enigmatic figure named Calypso.

New dynamics John reunites with his sister, Dollface The second season of Twisted Metal will introduce new characters and challenges for the protagonists. John will reunite with his estranged sister, Dollface (Tiana Okoye), who has become a masked vigilante. Their complicated relationship and conflicting goals are expected to drive the story forward. The show is produced by PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television.