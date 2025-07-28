When, where to watch Anthony Mackie's 'Twisted Metal' S02
What's the story
The second season of the action-comedy series Twisted Metal will stream on SonyLIV from August 1, 2025. The show is inspired by Sony Interactive Entertainment's namesake vehicle combat video game franchise. It was created by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Michael Jonathan Smith. The first season premiered on Peacock in the US on July 27, 2023.
Plot continuation
The show continues the story of John Doe
Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Twisted Metal Season 2 continues the story of John Doe (Anthony Mackie), an amnesiac milkman with a talkative personality. The first season followed his mission to deliver a mysterious package across a treacherous and desolate United States. In the second season, John and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are unwilling participants in the infamous Twisted Metal tournament, run by an enigmatic figure named Calypso.
New dynamics
John reunites with his sister, Dollface
The second season of Twisted Metal will introduce new characters and challenges for the protagonists. John will reunite with his estranged sister, Dollface (Tiana Okoye), who has become a masked vigilante. Their complicated relationship and conflicting goals are expected to drive the story forward. The show is produced by PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television.
Statement
John needs to grow up this season: Mackie
Speaking about the show, Mackie earlier said, "He's [John] going to have some challenges that's gonna come his way, that's gonna force his hand to be more of an adult and make some really tough decisions because you can't be a milkman all your life." "We've seen what happens to milkmen." "So you have to decide what's most important — hold your milkman status, or grow up and be an adult."