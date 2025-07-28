Paralyzed for 20-years, Neuralink patient controls computer using her thoughts

Elon Musk 's brain-computer interface (BCI) firm, Neuralink , has achieved a major milestone in its ongoing human trials. The company recently performed two implant surgeries in a single day for the first time. Now, one of the patients who got the Neuralink implant, Audrey Crews, has revealed that she can write her name and play games on a computer using just her thoughts.

Patient progress First woman with Neuralink implant Crews, who identifies herself as "P9," is the first woman in the world to have a Neuralink BCI. She has been paralyzed for 20 years and underwent the surgery hoping to regain some abilities. After her procedure, she was able to write her name for the first time since her injury paralyzed her. "I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. I'm working on it," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Implant details Crews underwent brain surgery at the University of Miami Crews underwent brain surgery at the University of Miami Health Center to receive the Neuralink implant. The procedure involved drilling a small hole in her skull and carefully inserting 128 threads into her motor cortex. The chip, which is about the size of a small coin, is surgically placed in the skull along with thin, flexible threads positioned into specific regions of the brain.

Tech evolution How the implant works Neuralink's system, "The Link" or "N1 Implant," uses these threads with electrodes to detect and record electrical signals produced by neurons. When a person thinks of an action, their neurons produce specific electrical patterns. The Neuralink implant captures these signals and transmits them wirelessly to an external device like a computer. Algorithms on this computer interpret the brain signals into commands that can operate digital interfaces.