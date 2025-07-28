Soaring demand for weight loss drugs may lead to shortages
What's the story
The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has warned that the demand for weight loss drugs in the UK is becoming "unsustainable." The association raised concerns over potential supply problems, which could drive people toward unregulated online sources. This comes as the number of people using drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro has skyrocketed to over a million, with most patients opting for private prescriptions.
Sales surge
Demand for medication may exceed clinical capacity
In April alone, 1.6 million packs of Mounjaro and Wegovy were sold in Britain. The NPA has suggested that this number closely matches the actual number of people using these drugs. "Spiraling demand for weight loss medication risks going far beyond what is clinically deliverable," the association said, emphasizing the need to manage this growing trend responsibly.
Public interest
21% Britons sought these medications in the past year
A recent survey revealed that 21% of Britons have sought these medications in the past year. The number is even higher among younger adults aged 18-34, at 35%. The same survey also found that 41% of people across all age groups would take these drugs if they were available for free on the National Health Service (NHS). This number jumped to a whopping 64% among those aged between 25 and 34.
Supply issues
Supply shortages of these drugs in some parts of UK
The NPA has also flagged supply shortages of these drugs in some parts of the UK, including higher doses of Mounjaro. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK's drug watchdog, has advised patients to obtain these medications only through a doctor's prescription and not from beauty parlors or websites. Despite these challenges, a Department of Health spokesperson assured that more people would be able to access "revolutionary" weight loss jabs in the coming years.
Policy pledge
Government to prioritize access to these drugs
The government has pledged to prioritize access to these drugs for those who need them most. About 220,000 people in England are set to be offered tirzepatide, a diabetes drug that aids weight loss, over the next three years. The NPA has stressed the importance of pharmacies in this process, as they already provide around 85% of all weight loss drugs.