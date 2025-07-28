Soaring demand for weight loss drugs may lead to shortages

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has warned that the demand for weight loss drugs in the UK is becoming "unsustainable." The association raised concerns over potential supply problems, which could drive people toward unregulated online sources. This comes as the number of people using drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro has skyrocketed to over a million, with most patients opting for private prescriptions.

Sales surge Demand for medication may exceed clinical capacity In April alone, 1.6 million packs of Mounjaro and Wegovy were sold in Britain. The NPA has suggested that this number closely matches the actual number of people using these drugs. "Spiraling demand for weight loss medication risks going far beyond what is clinically deliverable," the association said, emphasizing the need to manage this growing trend responsibly.

Public interest 21% Britons sought these medications in the past year A recent survey revealed that 21% of Britons have sought these medications in the past year. The number is even higher among younger adults aged 18-34, at 35%. The same survey also found that 41% of people across all age groups would take these drugs if they were available for free on the National Health Service (NHS). This number jumped to a whopping 64% among those aged between 25 and 34.

Supply issues Supply shortages of these drugs in some parts of UK The NPA has also flagged supply shortages of these drugs in some parts of the UK, including higher doses of Mounjaro. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK's drug watchdog, has advised patients to obtain these medications only through a doctor's prescription and not from beauty parlors or websites. Despite these challenges, a Department of Health spokesperson assured that more people would be able to access "revolutionary" weight loss jabs in the coming years.