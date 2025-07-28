TVS's first adventure-tourer motorcycle, e-bike to be launched in FY26

Expansion plans

TVS will also launch 4 new Norton models

Along with the adventure tourer bike and e-bikes, TVS will also introduce four new models of UK brand Norton Motorcycles in India, the UK, and other European markets. A flagship 1,200cc, four-cylinder superbike will lead this new lineup. Currently, TVS sells three Norton models: Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR. Over the next three years, as part of its expansion strategy across multiple countries including India, six new motorcycles will be added to Norton's portfolio.