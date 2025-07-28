TVS's first adventure-tourer motorcycle, e-bike to be launched in FY26
What's the story
TVS Motor Company has announced its plans to enter the adventure tourer motorbike and electric bicycle segments in India. The move is part of the company's strategy for fiscal year 2025-26. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS, confirmed this development in the company's FY25 annual report. He said they are "strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum" with their diverse product portfolio and customer-centric approach.
Expansion plans
TVS will also launch 4 new Norton models
Along with the adventure tourer bike and e-bikes, TVS will also introduce four new models of UK brand Norton Motorcycles in India, the UK, and other European markets. A flagship 1,200cc, four-cylinder superbike will lead this new lineup. Currently, TVS sells three Norton models: Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR. Over the next three years, as part of its expansion strategy across multiple countries including India, six new motorcycles will be added to Norton's portfolio.
Sales performance
Motorbike sales volumes grew by 10.3% in FY25
TVS's motorcycle sales volumes grew by 10.3% to 21,95,000 units in FY25, from 19,90,000 units in the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, scooter volumes jumped by an impressive 21.3% to 19,04,000 units in FY25 from 15,70,000 units in FY24. Notably, electric scooters contributed significantly with sales of 2,78,976 units in FY25—a whopping growth of 43.9% over the previous year's sales of 1,93,899 units.