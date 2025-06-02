What's the story

India's electric vehicle (EV) sector is facing a supply chain challenge, as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have raised alarm over China's curb on exporting rare earth magnets.

The component is critical for EV motors and is primarily sourced from China.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor, said the impact of the curb will start affecting production by June or July.

This could also result in price hikes for customers.